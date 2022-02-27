Guest column | Why India is not a happy nation

We are all but a happy nation. We have so many good people in our country, but most spend their lives cribbing and complaining. The relentless drudgeries keep away the smiles of the poor, while unquenchable desire deprives the rich of contentment.

Over the years, India’s rankings on the Happiness Index have slid, dropping from 111 in 2013 to 139 in 2021. Then, is it any wonder that most people we meet always wear a serious and grumpy look? The plunge has taken place despite change in regimes, and purported economic progress. What use is a high GDP if people remain sad? More pertinently, what makes India unhappy despite our spiritual heritage and religious bent of mind?

The root cause for India’s inherent unhappiness is the nearly 40 million unemployed youngsters who continue to live on their parents’ hard-earned money. Many of these unemployed youngsters then also resort to criminal activities.

Our farmers and agricultural workers, who constitute 60% of the workforce and 32% of our population, are also an unhappy lot. The plight of marginal farmers is pitiable, and hundreds have committed suicide under duress of debt and ignominy. Governments offer them doles but that cannot compensate for poor returns from crops, and losses due to the vagaries of weather.

Though the farm laws have been scrapped after a strong and prolonged farmers agitation, the plight of marginal farmers remains the same and dignity is yet to be accorded to farming as a way of life. Happiness comes from a happy family, and being contented with our blessings. We as a nation are lagging behind on both counts. Dissatisfied with what we have, we keep craving for more wealth, and worldly pleasures, thereby always feeling dissatisfied. When we are low, we are unable to connect to the self, which is a must to recharge our batteries.

Constantly chasing the dangling carrot, children and parents both miss out on family time due to long working hours. We pay for an unhealthy lifestyle with our health, leading to tension and distress. To add to it all, Covid has taken a toll on mental health.

So, how to become a happy nation? First the government, which has a responsibility to provide good governance and ensure the well being of its people, must reduce unemployment, provide social security, good law and order, corruption-free governance, narrow the gap between the rich and poor, provide speedy justice, more opportunities to women, and a healthy environment.

Politicians who make big speeches, and promises before the polls, must also walk the talk. On our part, despite the odds, we must try not be grumpy all the time. Lets learn to be happy by changing our attitude towards life. Rather than simply lamenting and cribbing, let us decide to contribute to society.

We need to stop postponing our happiness, based on our external goals, and learn to enjoy the ‘chotti chotti khushian’ (the small joys of life). These joys come from small gestures such as giving a a glass of water to the newspaper boy, courier or postman, respecting our domestic help, and keeping a tumbler of water for birds.

There are many ways to bring a smile on the faces of others, which will give us our daily dose of happiness. Make it a habit to be helpful and nice to the people with whom you work, and those who serve you. This basic principle of life applies every where, be it a city or a village.

If we want to become a happy nation, each one of us will have to change our attitude towards life. We will have to let go of our excessive desires, and give time to our families. Let’s slow down, and connect with nature, and our surroundings. Our happiness is in our hands.

(The writer is an Ambala-based freelance contributor.Views expressed are personal.)

