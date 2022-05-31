Gujjar candidate from Jammu clears UPSC, says it is a dream come true

A 26-year-old man from the nomadic Gujjar community, Mohammad Shabir, has cracked the elite civil services exams.

The youngest among five siblings, Shabir, belongs to a Scheduled Tribe, and hails from Bachanwali village, which lies close to the Line of Control in Poonch district. “This was my third attempt, but this was my first time sitting for mains and interview. I had zoology (animal study) as my optional,” Shabir, who was in Delhi when he got the news. “My lifelong dream has come true,” he says. He ranked 419.

Asked about his family, he says, “My mother passed away in 2015. My father Ghulam Mohammad, 65, is a marginal farmer. I have two sisters, who are married, and three brothers.”

After completing his schooling from a government school in Poonch, Shabir pursued his BSc and M.Sc. from Aligarh Muslim University. It was here that his pursuit to crack the civil services began in 2013. “I have already qualified and selected as assistant commandant in the Border Security Force. I have not joined as yet and I was waiting for the results. My interview for the Indian Forest Service is also lined up,” he said.

Shabir said he was coached for the civil services’ exams first at AMU’s Residential Coaching Academy and then at Delhi’s Hamdard Study Centre. He also expressed gratitude to his mentors, which include a commissioner from Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat.

“In the early stages I suffered two setbacks but in the third attempt I cleared the exam. My message to other aspirants is that they should be consistent as there is no substitute to hard work.”

“I used to study for eight to 14 hours a day. However, I worked hard to fulfil my dream,” he added. “Of course, my father is on cloud nine. He was with me through this journey and stood with me through thick and thin. Things were difficult but not impossible. There were financial problems because I come from a lower middle-class family but I don’t think that financial constraints can let you down, if you are determined to achieve your goal,” he said.

8 from Jammu, 2 from Ladakh qualify UPSC

JAMMU At least 10 aspirants from J&K and Ladakh have qualified the examination, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

Among those from J&K, all eight are from Jammu division while two are from Ladakh-- Tenzin Chonzom and Anwar Hussain.

Those selected from Jammu include Partha Gupta, Pankaj Yadav, Asrar Ahmad Kichloo (Kishtwar), Namneet Singh, Shivani Jerengal, Mohammad Shabir (Poonch) and Anjeet Singh.

