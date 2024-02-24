Gulamrg avalanche: Timely action by ski patrol heroes saves many lives

The ski patrol teams of Jammu and Kashmir tourism department on Thursday played an important role in saving lives of Russians and other foreign skiers on the slopes of Gulmarg. A Russian skier was killed and another injured as an avalanche hit Gulmarg on Thursday (HT Photo)

More than 50 foreign skiers of different countries were busy in skiing near the Army Ridge when an avalanche hit the area around 1pm. The avalanche left one Russian skier dead and another injured. At least six others, including a local guide, were rescued by ski patrol teams and the police.

The efforts of ski patrol team and J&K police personnel were acknowledged by the top officers.

While Thursday’s avalanche did not have any impact on Khelo India Winter Games, no skiing was held at the upper ridges of Gulmarg on Friday. Ski patrol teams, however, carried out operations on the slopes.

Officials said that five to 15 feet of snow depth is recorded at various slopes in Gulmarg and after fresh snowfall, there was possibility of more avalanches. The patrol teams even triggered avalanches at vulnerable places to make skiing safe.

Officers said that after the avalanche hit the area on Thursday, the priority was to safeguard lives of the foreign skiers who were busy in skiing and were not aware of the avalanche.

“Once the avalanche hit the area, our main priority was to inform other skiers about it. Patrols did that on time and the skiers did not approach the ridges and danger zones,” said Mehraj ud din Dar, a senior officer of ski patrol team.

He said when the avalanche hit in the area around 50 skiers of various countries, including Newland, Russia, Canada, were busy in skiing. “The timely communication managed to secure their lives as we asked to remain in their area till the slopes are secured. We rescued all of them safely,” the official added.

Another member of ski patrol said that when they reached the spot of Russian skiers, one skier was already dead and three to four were struggling under the mounds of snow. “Many skiers in the area, including some foreign experts, reached the spot and helped in rescue operations. Timely action saved many lives,” the member said.

“We give everyday report to skiers and their guides about slopes and possibility of avalanches in the Gulmarg and its adjoining areas,” Dar added. During skiing season, the ski patrols play an important role in search and rescue operations and save lives. The teams are stationed at a height of 3,500 metres at Kangdoori, overlooking the entire Pir Panjal range, where temperatures fall below minus 25 degrees Celsius. The ski patrols keep round-the clock watch on vulnerable spots on Gulmarg slopes.

The patrol team is monitored by a foreign expert, snow safety officer, hired every year for three months by government. The meadows of picturesque Gulmarg are also known as the skiers’ paradise, thanks to the powdery snow which is considered the best for skiing.

Officials say every day, 300 to 400 skiers are up in the mountains enjoying skiing while ski patrol members keep a close eye on them.