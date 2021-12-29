Gulmarg coldest in Kashmir at -9.4°C; improvement in night temperature in Srinagar city

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as mercury plunged to - 9.4 °C.

After fresh snowfall in the upper parts on Sunday, the Valley is again under the grip of the cold wave. However, Srinagar city recorded an improvement in night temperature from the last couple of days due to the overcast sky.

The MeT office has predicted no major snowfall till the end of this month as the weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean, which bring most of the precipitation in Kashmir, have subsided.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg received four to six inches of snow. However, Gulmarg recorded another cold night with mercury going down to -9.4 °C.

Jammu registered 7.7 °C, Leh in Ladakh region observed -15.4 °C while Dras which is the second coldest place in the world registered -17.6 °C.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period started on December 2.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with Chillai Kalan which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, followed by 20 more days from February 1 which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).