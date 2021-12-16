Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gulmarg freezes at -8.6°C; Kashmir to see white Christmas
chandigarh news

Gulmarg freezes at -8.6°C; Kashmir to see white Christmas

There was no snow or rain anywhere during the night despite such predictions by the meteorological department
A man rows his boat across the Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season with mercury dropping to a low of -8.6°C in the ski resort of Gulmarg on Wednesday amid forecast of snowfall on Christmas Eve.

There was no snow or rain anywhere during the night despite such predictions by the meteorological department. “A western disturbance was over the region but it was very weak and did not bring any precipitation,” said an official of Srinagar’s MeT centre.

He said the night saw some drastic fall in temperatures as the sky remained clear.

J&K and Ladakh director of meteorological department Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry till December 23.

“We expect further fall in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees in J&K and 4-6 in Ladakh region in coming days,” he said.

He expected snow on December 25. “As of now, we will have a white Christmas in both UTs,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 11th day and most of the weather stations witnessed a further drop last night.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -3.9 degrees Celsius — around three notches below normal and lowest this season so far.

In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -6.4°C. It was -5.5 °C in Konibal, - 3.8 °C in Kupwara, and -4. 2°C in Qazigund.

Even three weather stations in Jammu — Banihal, Bhaderwah and Batote — recorded freezing temperatures of -2.5 degrees, -1.5 degrees and -0.3 degrees, respectively.

In Ladakh, Dras recorded bone chilling - 15.2°C while it was – 11.6°C in Leh during the night.

“In entire J&K, the minimum temperatures dropping to -5 or -6 in December is normal and is a part of winter weather in the region. It happens every year,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP