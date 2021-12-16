Gulmarg freezes at -8.6°C; Kashmir to see white Christmas

Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season with mercury dropping to a low of -8.6°C in the ski resort of Gulmarg on Wednesday amid forecast of snowfall on Christmas Eve.

There was no snow or rain anywhere during the night despite such predictions by the meteorological department. “A western disturbance was over the region but it was very weak and did not bring any precipitation,” said an official of Srinagar’s MeT centre.

He said the night saw some drastic fall in temperatures as the sky remained clear.

J&K and Ladakh director of meteorological department Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry till December 23.

“We expect further fall in minimum temperature by 2-4 degrees in J&K and 4-6 in Ladakh region in coming days,” he said.

He expected snow on December 25. “As of now, we will have a white Christmas in both UTs,” he said.

Nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 11th day and most of the weather stations witnessed a further drop last night.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -3.9 degrees Celsius — around three notches below normal and lowest this season so far.

In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -6.4°C. It was -5.5 °C in Konibal, - 3.8 °C in Kupwara, and -4. 2°C in Qazigund.

Even three weather stations in Jammu — Banihal, Bhaderwah and Batote — recorded freezing temperatures of -2.5 degrees, -1.5 degrees and -0.3 degrees, respectively.

In Ladakh, Dras recorded bone chilling - 15.2°C while it was – 11.6°C in Leh during the night.

“In entire J&K, the minimum temperatures dropping to -5 or -6 in December is normal and is a part of winter weather in the region. It happens every year,” he said.