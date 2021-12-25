Gulmarg, upper reaches of Kashmir get light snow, rain; Leh shivers at -6.9°C

Two ski resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded cold temperatures in Kashmir as other places witnessed improvement in cold conditions due to overcast weather.

Amid light snowfall, the night temperature in most of the weather stations in Kashmir increased after over two weeks of sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, except for the ski resort, Gulmarg, which received light snowfall. Gulmarg and upper reaches in Kashmir observed light snow and rainfall.

The night temperatures improved further in Kashmir valley on Friday with summer capital Srinagar recording a temperature of 2.4 °C, climbing above zero for the first time after December 6. During this period the mercury had plunged to a lowest of -6 °C in Srinagar.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest over 40-day winter period started on Tuesday amid predictions of approaching weather systems which will bring snow and rain between December 23 and 24 and December 26 and 28.

The overcast sky improved night temperatures across J&K union territory and Ladakh owing to the western disturbance.

The ski resort of Gulmarg was the closest place in Kashmir recorded a night temperature of -5.1°C, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of -1.4 °C. Jammu’s Banihal recorded a minimum night temperature of 3.8 °C. In Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum temperature -6.9°C, while it was -13.4°C in Dras during the night.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said another snow spell of greater intensity is likely between December 26 and 27. “Expect, widespread light to moderate snow in plains of Kashmir, rain in Jammu and moderate snow at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil -Zanskar region. Light snow is also possible at some places in Leh district, mainly over higher reaches,” Lotus said.