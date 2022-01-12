Gurcharan Tohra’s grandson Kanwarveer Singh joins BJP

Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s grandson Kanwarveer Singh joined the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded no one from the Tohra family for the upcoming state polls.

Though Kanwarveer’s mother Kuldeep Kaur and father (former minister) Harmail Singh, both SAD leaders, are yet to clear their stand, the family is toiling hard for a stable political footing. No one from the family has won an election since the 2002 state polls. This is not for the first time that a member of the Tohra family parted ways with the SAD. In 2016, Tohra’s daughter Kuldeep Kaur, her husband Harmel Singh and elder son Harinderpal Singh, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kuldeep Kaur, currently a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member, had contested on AAP ticket from the Sanour in 2017 but lost to SAD’s Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra by 20,818 votes. Also, she had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly polls as a SAD nominee. The trio rejoined the SAD before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

For 2022 state polls, the family was expecting ticket from Patiala (Rural) assembly segment but the SAD declared Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha as its candidate. “It is my personal decision. I am mature enough to decide my political course. I have joined the BJP due to its ideology and decision making,” said Kanwarveer, who got married recently.

Meanwhile, his elder brother Harinderpal said his brother informed the family about his decision. “It was a political compulsion for him as Kanwarveer told us that the Akali Dal has not kept its word and ignored the (Tohra) family,” he said.

Kanwarveer’s father Harmel Singh and mother Kuldeep Kaur said the family will decide the further course of action after discussion with other members.

Harmail won as a SAD candidate from the Dakala constituency (now Sanour) in 1997 and was public works department minister.

