Gurdaspur: Cops arrest duo behind twin firing incidents linked to extortion

Gurdaspur police arrested two accused and recovered one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol from their possession, in connection with recent twin firing incidents linked to extortion, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters (Representational Image)

The accused have been identified as Nitish Singh from Kotla Sultan Singh village in Amritsar and Karan Masih alias Ajay alias Ajju from Deol in Gurdaspur. The bike-borne duo had opened fire at a medical store owner on September 22 and outside a private hospital in Kalanaur on October 15. Owners of both establishments received extortion calls from unknown mobile numbers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal alias Gullu, who were a part of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation, Yadav said.

The DGP confirmed that both the accused were involved in firing incidents targetting the owners of a medical store and a hospital. Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages, he said.

Sharing operational details, DIG Border Range Sandeep Goel said that acting on inputs, police teams from Gurdaspur under the overall supervision of SSP Gurdaspur Aaditya arrested both the accused T-Point at Uppal village in Kalanaur. The police teams were led by DSP Kalanaur Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Incharge special team Gurdaspur SI Gurwinder Singh and SHO Kalanaur Insp Jatinder Singh. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

The SSP further said that police teams are also investigating financial trails of Jassal and the process to issue red corner notice is underway.