Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdeep Singh Gosha slams Congress for ‘inflammatory speech’ by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s chief adviser
chandigarh news

Gurdeep Singh Gosha slams Congress for ‘inflammatory speech’ by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s chief adviser

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu should apologise in the wake of his chief adviser Mohammad Mustafa’s allegedly inflammatory speech at Malerkotla
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha slammed Mohammad Mustafa, the chief adviser of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, for his alleged inflammatory speech (HT File)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha slammed Mohammad Mustafa, the chief adviser of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, for his alleged inflammatory speech (HT File)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha hit out at Mohammad Mustafa, the chief adviser of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, for his alleged inflammatory speech at Malerkotla.

Speaking during a felicitation ceremony organised by traders, Gosha said Navjot Sidhu should apologise to the people for the statements of his chief adviser. He went on to say that Mustafa’s statements prove that the Congress, especially Navjot Sidhu, is “working with Pakistan”.

“It is very unfortunate and not tolerable at all. If people decide to do this, the central government should keep tabs on such people, check their phones and also keep an on their close associates. Strict action should be taken against these people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out