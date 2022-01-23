Gurdeep Singh Gosha slams Congress for ‘inflammatory speech’ by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s chief adviser

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha hit out at Mohammad Mustafa, the chief adviser of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, for his alleged inflammatory speech at Malerkotla.

Speaking during a felicitation ceremony organised by traders, Gosha said Navjot Sidhu should apologise to the people for the statements of his chief adviser. He went on to say that Mustafa’s statements prove that the Congress, especially Navjot Sidhu, is “working with Pakistan”.

“It is very unfortunate and not tolerable at all. If people decide to do this, the central government should keep tabs on such people, check their phones and also keep an on their close associates. Strict action should be taken against these people.”