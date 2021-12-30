Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurkirat Singh inaugurates railway over bridge in Khanna
chandigarh news

Gurkirat Singh inaugurates railway over bridge in Khanna

With an aim to rid Khanna residents and industrialists of traffic congestion, state cabinet minister for industries and commerce Gurkirat Singh inaugurated a railway over bridge at Focal Point.
Cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh inaugurated a railway overbridge at Focal Point, Khanna, on December 29, 2021.The project was inaugurated at the level crossing number C-164, Ambala-Ludhiana section at an estimated cost of 36.95 crore. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana State cabinet minister for industries and commerce Gurkirat Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a railway overbridge at Focal Point, Khanna with an aim to improve the commuting experience.

The project was inaugurated at the level crossing number C-164, Ambala-Ludhiana section at an estimated cost of 36.95 crore.

“This project was much needed for the people of Khanna and I am glad that it has been initiated. Our chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PWD Minister Vijayinder Singla have been very supportive of the same,” Singh said during the inauguration.

Also speaking at the occasion, another official said the new overbridge would help reduce the traffic congestion at Focal Point, which is a bottleneck in Khanna.

