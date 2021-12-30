Gurkirat Singh inaugurates railway over bridge in Khanna

Ludhiana State cabinet minister for industries and commerce Gurkirat Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a railway overbridge at Focal Point, Khanna with an aim to improve the commuting experience.

The project was inaugurated at the level crossing number C-164, Ambala-Ludhiana section at an estimated cost of ₹36.95 crore.

“This project was much needed for the people of Khanna and I am glad that it has been initiated. Our chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PWD Minister Vijayinder Singla have been very supportive of the same,” Singh said during the inauguration.

Also speaking at the occasion, another official said the new overbridge would help reduce the traffic congestion at Focal Point, which is a bottleneck in Khanna.