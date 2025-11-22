Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary: App launched to aid devotees visiting Anandpur Sahib: Bains

Punjab education and information and public relations minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday launched a comprehensive digital initiative, “AnandpurSahib350.com” — a dedicated website and mobile application created to support the lakhs of devotees visiting Anandpur Sahib for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The minister highlighted that the digital platform functions as a central information hub, offering event schedules, live streams of commemorative ceremonies, Nagar Kirtan routes, and historical context in both Punjabi and English.

Bains said the state-of-the-art platforms serve as a unified digital solution offering real-time information and logistical assistance to ensure a safe, organised and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Invoking the spirit of “Sarbat Da Bhala,” Bains said the Rupnagar district administration is committed to providing every devotee with the highest standards of service. He added that the AnandpurSahib350.com platform reflects this commitment by empowering the sangat with essential information, enabling them to focus solely on their devotion while logistical matters are efficiently handled by the administration. He urged devotees to use and widely share the platform.

He said the portal also features intelligent logistics support, enabling visitors to track over 30 designated parking sites and three tent cities with real-time capacity updates and options to book accommodation. Additionally, a unique Tractor-Trolley City has been set up just one kilometre from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib to ensure smooth connectivity for pilgrims.

Bains said the platforms provide real-time information on round-the-clock shuttle services, including 65 mini-buses and 500 e-rickshaws connecting all parking areas with key religious sites such as Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib and the main event venues.

He added that comprehensive health and safety arrangements have been made, including 19 Aam Aadmi Clinics, two specialised eye camps, and multiple check-up stations offering free medicines, diagnostic tests and emergency medical care, supported by a strategically placed ambulance fleet.

To maintain hygiene, the city will deploy 26 mobile toilet vans with hourly cleaning cycles, along with designated bathing facilities. Integrated CCTV cameras, LED screens and a public announcement system will deliver live traffic updates and important advisories, ensuring devotees remain informed throughout their visit.