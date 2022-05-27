Gurugram land deal: BJP-Cong birds of a feather, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP in Haryana for not taking any tangible action on the first information report (FIR) registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Gurugram’s Kherki Daula police station against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and businessman Robert Vadra regarding suspected irregularities in a land deal.

Reacting to a Hindustan Times report on how investigation in the case is crawling at a snail’s pace even after nearly four years, AAP Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said BJP used the land deal to highlight corruption and nepotism of the Congress government in the run up to the 2014 Parliament and assembly polls.

“Having won the elections on the anti-corruption plank, the ruling party is now reluctant to take any action against Hooda. This shows that both the BJP and the Congress are birds of a feather,” Gupta said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said zero-tolerance for corruption slogan of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seems to be just a ‘jumla’.

“There is rampant corruption in every municipal corporation. The scam in the Faridabad municipal corporation is just the tip of the iceberg. No action is being taken against the bigwigs involved in the scams. Only junior level officials are being arrested,” Gupta alleged.

The AAP leader said a Whatsapp chat from the mobile device of former Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau in a corruption case, was read out aloud in the assembly. But no action has been taken on it, he said.