Gurugram land deal: BJP-Cong birds of a feather, says AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP in Haryana for not taking any tangible action on the first information report (FIR) registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Gurugram’s Kherki Daula police station against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and businessman Robert Vadra regarding suspected irregularities in a land deal.
Reacting to a Hindustan Times report on how investigation in the case is crawling at a snail’s pace even after nearly four years, AAP Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said BJP used the land deal to highlight corruption and nepotism of the Congress government in the run up to the 2014 Parliament and assembly polls.
“Having won the elections on the anti-corruption plank, the ruling party is now reluctant to take any action against Hooda. This shows that both the BJP and the Congress are birds of a feather,” Gupta said.
The Rajya Sabha MP said zero-tolerance for corruption slogan of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seems to be just a ‘jumla’.
“There is rampant corruption in every municipal corporation. The scam in the Faridabad municipal corporation is just the tip of the iceberg. No action is being taken against the bigwigs involved in the scams. Only junior level officials are being arrested,” Gupta alleged.
The AAP leader said a Whatsapp chat from the mobile device of former Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau in a corruption case, was read out aloud in the assembly. But no action has been taken on it, he said.
Traffic snarls at Chandni chowk irk commuters
PUNE Chandni chowk was an abyss. The situation is terrible claim daily commuters. Earlier, if one had to cover the 12-km distance between Chandni chowk to Radha chowk, Baner it would take 23 mins, now it takes 50 mins. Generally, vehicles slow down from Navle bridge and situation remains same till Bhumkar chowk. Traffic police has allowed traffic movement from Chandni chowk to Kothrud. Barricades are also removed while turning from Chandni chowk to Bavdhan.
Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases.
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
