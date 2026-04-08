HALSA launches skill devp course for inmates at Sonepat district jail

Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) on Tuesday launched “learning by doing” one-month certificate course about culinary skills and restaurant management for inmates of Sonepat district jail. This programme has been conceptualised with the objective of providing inmates with market-relevant vocational skills. (HT Photo for representation)

The one-month course will provide hands-on training in culinary skills, kitchen management, food safety, menu planning and customer service along with modules on financial literacy, small business development, communication skills and personality development.

This initiative has been implemented by HALSA in coordination with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Sonepat and in collaboration with SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat.

“At the core of this programme is a “learning by doing” approach with practical training, team-based exercises and real-life simulations. After successful completion of the course, participants will be awarded certificates by the collaborating institution, a spokesperson of the HALSA said.

This programme has been conceptualised with the objective of providing inmates with market-relevant vocational skills, entrepreneurial knowledge, legal awareness and enabling them to lead a life of dignity and self-reliance after their release.

The spokesperson said that the certificate course is being started under the guidance of justice Deepak Sibal of the Punjab and Haryana high court, who is also an executive chairman of the HALSA.

“The course reflects HALSA’s commitment to ensuring that access to justice encompasses not only legal aid but also holistic rehabilitation and empowerment of marginalised sections, including prison inmates,” the spokesperson said.

Jagdeep Singh, member secretary, HALSA, said that such initiatives play a crucial role in facilitating the reintegration of inmates into mainstream society. He exhorted the inmates to avail the opportunity with a positive bent of mind. “The life skill of cooking and serving food teaches patience, resilience and adaptability. It involves creativity, care and appreciation,” said Singh.

Pracheta Singh, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA, Sonepat and Sonepat district jail officials were among others present on this occasion.