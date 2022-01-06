Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Halwara International Airport to be ready by June-end: MP Amar Singh
Halwara International Airport to be ready by June-end: MP Amar Singh

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said the construction of the Halwara International Airport will be competed by June-end, and flights will start soon after
The Halwara International Airport will drive investment, jobs and development in the Halwara and Raikot area, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Halwara (ludhiana)

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh on Wednesday said that construction of the Halwara International Airport will be competed by June-end, and flights will start soon after.

The MP, who laid the foundation stone of a terminal building, said the airport will drive investment, jobs and development in the Halwara and Raikot area. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Kamil Boparai.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, said, “Work on the 46.91-crore international airport is going on in full swing and flights will be started by July.”

Later, the MP laid the foundation stone of two 66KV substations in Barmi and Jalaldiwal villages. He also kicked off the repair and upgrade of a sub-divisional hospital in Raikot and inaugurated an oxygen plant, medical gas pipeline and effluent treatment plant (ETP) on the hospital premises, and the foundation stone of the mother-child block at the sub-divisional hospital.

