Handwara MLA highlights ‘imbalance’ in RDA certificate distribution

People’s Conference (PC) chief Sajjad Lone on Wednesday highlighted stark regional imbalance in RBA certificates with 86% of 11.81 lakh certificates issued to Jammu, only 14% had been issued in Kashmir. PC chief Sajad Lone. (File)

He said that there is the stark regional imbalance in reservation and certificate issuance. “Of 11.81 lakh certificates issued, 86% went to Jammu and only 14% to Kashmir, despite similar per capita income and EWS eligibility. Even combining ST1, ST2, and RBA categories, Jammu received 85% of certificates, while Kashmir got just 15%, highlighting a long-standing skew in job allocation,” the Handwara legislator said.

He also appealed to the education minister, clarifying that he was not trying to score political points but had personally analysed the data himself. “The absence of any credible research behind the current reservation policy or at the very least, no such research has been shared.”

Lone said that unless the regional imbalance in the composition and distribution of reservations is seriously examined and corrected, the existing skewed pattern, where most jobs continue to go disproportionately to one region, will persist.

On education, Lone praised the minister for her understanding of college operations but recommended introducing industry-friendly, job-oriented courses across colleges instead of repeating the same programs everywhere.

He also warned that failing to mainstream skill-based education contributes to unemployment, stressing that vocational skills must shed social stigma to become viable career paths.

Turning to healthcare, he urged the health minister to ensure Handwara Medical College receives MRI machines and Cath Labs, noting it was missing from previous plans. He also highlighted the acute shortage of dental surgeons, pointing out that despite a population with over 45 crore teeth, recruitment has not been done for years.