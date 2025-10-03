Handwara police attach property of terror handler

J&K Police on Thursday attached property of a terrorist handler in Kralgund Handwara. Police has attached dozens of properties belonging to the militants and those involved in terror activities. (File)

Police said the terrorist associate was actively involved in terror activities and based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

“In a series of actions against the terrorist ecosystem, J&K Police today attached the property of a terrorist handler in Palpora village of Kralgund. During the course of investigation in case registered in Kralgund police station, it was established that a JKNOP Nazir Ahmad Ganai of Palpora in Kralgund at present at PoK, is operating from PoK and is actively involved in guiding and handling terrorist activities in Handwara,” the spokesman said.

Police said that as per the provision of law, proceedings to attach his property were initiated in the said case and after obtaining necessary legal sanctions from the competent authority, land belonging to the said JKNOP Nazir Ahmad Ganie in Palpora village was attached in presence of police and revenue officials.

“This action highlights the commitment of J&K Police to deal firmly with terrorist handlers and anti-national elements. Such measures aim to dismantle the support structures of terrorist outfits and deter others from unlawful activities besides strengthen the measures which promote peace and order in the district,” the spokesman said.

Police has attached dozens of properties belonging to the militants and those involved in terror activities.