HAP Cup: Ravi XI score win over Parveen XI
chandigarh news

HAP Cup: Ravi XI score win over Parveen XI

Player Shiva Shankra team Ravi  X1 playing a shot against Parveen X1 during HAP Cup at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Ravi XI registered a 22-run win over Parveen XI Heroes on the second day of the ongoing HAP Cup held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, on Wednesday.

The four-side T20 tournament for differently abled cricketers is organised by the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) in association with Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and International Celebrity Cricket League (ICCL).

Batting first, Ravi XI scored 153 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Shivashankara GS with 50 runs in 49 balls was the highest score for the side. Opener Anil Sharma scored 37 runs for 35 balls.

As far as bowling department of Parveen XI was concerned, Iqbal Khan took two wickets for 15 runs in four overs. He was the most successful bowler for the side

In response to Ravi XI’s 153 runs, Parveen XI were short of target by 22 runs. Their batting line could only manage to put 131 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Amir Rather and Bishal Kahar took two wickets each for Ravi XI.

Ravi XI’s Shivshankar GS was adjudged man of the match.

