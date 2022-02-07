Harish Rai Dhanda takes poster war in Atam Nagar to election commission, demands audit

Former Akali MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Atam Nagar candidate Harish Rai Dhanda has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding an audit of election expenditure of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate Simarjit Singh Bains, Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Kulwant Singh Sidhu.

In his complaint to the Election Commission of India, Dhanda has stated, “It is a clear violation of level-playing field. As per the guidelines issued by you, no candidate can spend more than ₹40 lakh on the campaign. However, aforesaid persons have put up flex boards, paper bills and other publicity material with an expenditure of more than ₹1 crore.”

“I being a law-abiding person, am following the guidelines. However, my campaign is severely affected by this malpractice. My followers are getting worried that my campaign is not matching up to their campaign in the advertisement. I request that expenditure observers should be directed to do an audit of flex boards and paper posters by making a video with the assistance of block-level officers and, thereafter, the entire cost be added in their poll expenditure and excessive boards be removed,” Dhanda said.

Amid soaring political temperatures, LIP legislator Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljeet Karwal led the poster war, trying to woo voters of the Atam Nagar constituency where both enjoy considerable support.

Gill road, Daba Road, Model Town and Dugri have become the turf for the battle between the leaders with hoardings of both leaders installed in competition with each other on a large number of buildings.

The supporters of both leaders had even got into a scuffle on January 19 over the issue of installing a hoarding.

Munish Vinayak, spokesperson, LIP, called the allegation baseless.

He alleged that Dhanda sensed defeat and was making “baseless allegations”. He said the party was following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Similarly, Dupinder Singh, district spokesperson of AAP, condemned Dhanda for making “false allegations”.

He said the expenditure incurred on installing hoardings was well within limits.

District Congress committee president (DCC) Ashwani Sharma said Dhanda should concentrate on fighting the election. The ECI officials were working on the ground to address such issues.

Meanwhile, Poonampreet Kaur, the returning officer, said, “Currently, we are dealing with 400 complaints of poll code violations involving all political parties. Besides, we are taking suo motu action against such violations. We are not just removing the illegal hoarding but also including the expenditure incurred over it. Further, expenditure observers are regularly monitoring the registers being maintained by the political parties and cross checking the expenditure with the shadow register being maintained by our office”

Jagbir Singh Sokhi, SAD leader, said, “We also seek investigation and audit of poster manufactures and hoarding companies who are indulging in undervaluing the price of installation of hoardings at their location. By doing so they are indulging in GST violations.”