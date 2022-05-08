Harpal Cheema meets Malwa traders, seeks suggestions for upcoming budget

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and traders from four major districts of the Malwa region, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, for seeking their suggestions regarding the upcomig budget of the state. While chairing the meeting, Cheema assured the industrialists that their suggestions will be considered in the drafting of the upcoming budget. He added that it is part of the policy of the AAP government to enable common people’s participation in its important decisions.

2 held with 10 quintal poppy husk in Ferozepur

Ferozepur The Ferozepur police have nabbed two drug traders and recovered 10 quintal Poppy husk on Saturday. Charanjit Singh Sohal, senior superintendent of police, said following a tip-off, a police team laid a checkpoint at the Ferozepur-Fazilka road and intercepted a truck (HR- 65-4300) and recovered 50 bags each containing 20 kg poppy husk. The accused were identified as Nishan Singh and Kuldeep Singh, both natives of Malout in Muktsar. During preliminary investigation, both confessed to having smuggled the contraband from Rajasthan for further sale in Punjab. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.

Revenue officials to go on mass leave from May 9

Chandigarh Revenue officers of Punjab have announced to go on a mass leave from May 9 in support of patwaris and kaungos related to their ongoing strike against the FIR and arrest of patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla. According to a press statement by the association, a majority of district revenue officers, tehsildars and naib tehsildars participated in a meeting on Saturday and condemned Didar Singh’s arrest.