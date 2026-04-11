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Haryana: 1,665 crore disbursed under welfare schemes

According to Saini, a sum about ₹1,144 crore was also directly transferred to 35.55 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes; these included old-age pension, disability pension, and other welfare pensions

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday disbursed about 1,665 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under 18 different government schemes.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said the sixth installment of Lado Lakshmi Yojana was also released with transfer of about 203 crore to 9.68 lakh women beneficiaries. With this, the total disbursement under the scheme has reached about 1,038 crore across six installments, Saini said. A budgetary provision of 6,500 crore has been made for the scheme in 2026–27 budget, he said.

According to Saini, a sum about 1,144 crore was also directly transferred to 35.55 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes. These included old-age pension, disability pension, and other welfare pensions.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that during the Congress regime, social security pensions were not processed for six months to even a year. However, now the state government has adopted a pro-active governance model, wherein eligibility is automatically determined through the Parivar Pehchan Patra database. This has eliminated the need for applications and office visits, enabling citizens to receive benefits seamlessly at their doorstep, Saini said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: 1,665 crore disbursed under welfare schemes
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: 1,665 crore disbursed under welfare schemes
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