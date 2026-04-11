Haryana: 1,665 crore disbursed under welfare schemes

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday disbursed about ₹1,665 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under 18 different government schemes.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini

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Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said the sixth installment of Lado Lakshmi Yojana was also released with transfer of about ₹203 crore to 9.68 lakh women beneficiaries. With this, the total disbursement under the scheme has reached about ₹1,038 crore across six installments, Saini said. A budgetary provision of ₹6,500 crore has been made for the scheme in 2026–27 budget, he said.

According to Saini, a sum about ₹1,144 crore was also directly transferred to 35.55 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes. These included old-age pension, disability pension, and other welfare pensions.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that during the Congress regime, social security pensions were not processed for six months to even a year. However, now the state government has adopted a pro-active governance model, wherein eligibility is automatically determined through the Parivar Pehchan Patra database. This has eliminated the need for applications and office visits, enabling citizens to receive benefits seamlessly at their doorstep, Saini said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said that under the Dayalu Scheme, financial assistance of ₹298.07 crore was provided to 7,875 families. With this, the total assistance amount stands at ₹2,416.30 crore for 64,098 families, Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that under the Dayalu Scheme, financial assistance of ₹298.07 crore was provided to 7,875 families. With this, the total assistance amount stands at ₹2,416.30 crore for 64,098 families, Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also released a subsidy of ₹19.35 crore to 645 farmers belonging to scheduled castes for the purchase of tractors. Under this scheme, each eligible farmer is provided a subsidy of ₹3 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also released a subsidy of ₹19.35 crore to 645 farmers belonging to scheduled castes for the purchase of tractors. Under this scheme, each eligible farmer is provided a subsidy of ₹3 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said that in the tragic Faridabad incident where two firefighters working under HKRN lost their lives, the government has decided to provide immediate relief of ₹30 lakh per family. Out of this, ₹10 lakh per family will be given through the Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas and ₹20 lakh per family from the CM Relief Fund. In addition, one dependent from each family will be given a job under the HKRN. He also stated that the government is making efforts to provide additional financial assistance through insurance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that in the tragic Faridabad incident where two firefighters working under HKRN lost their lives, the government has decided to provide immediate relief of ₹30 lakh per family. Out of this, ₹10 lakh per family will be given through the Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas and ₹20 lakh per family from the CM Relief Fund. In addition, one dependent from each family will be given a job under the HKRN. He also stated that the government is making efforts to provide additional financial assistance through insurance. {{/usCountry}}

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