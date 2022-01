Haryana | 2 IAS, 14 HCS officers transferred

The Haryana government issued transfer and posting orders for two IAS and 14 HCS officers on Sunday.

Tourism director Amarjit Singh Mann was given the additional charge of special secretary, Home-I. Shantanu Sharma has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, Sonepat-cum-district citizen resources information officer.

The list of the HCS officers include, Jaideep Kumar, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Rewari and CEO, DRDA, Rewari has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rewari-cum- District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Rewari

Satish Kumar Jain has been posted as additional director (administration), health services, Haryana and additional chief executive officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, Panchkula. Sushil Kumar, sub-divisional officer (civil)-cum- additional collector, Radaur, has been posted as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Karnal and CEO, DRDA Karnal.Mamta, district transport officer-cum-secretary, RTA, Panchkula has been posted as district municipal commissioner, Kurukshetra. Meenaxe Raj, secretary, Haryana Right to Service Commission and Joint Director, State Transport, Haryana has been posted as vigilance officer, HAFED and district transport officer-cum- secretary, RTA, Panchkula.