Haryana achieves 48.5% target of vaccination in 15-18 age group

Ten days after the Union government started a vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years across country, Haryana has achieved 48.5% of its target by inoculating 7.49 lakh children of the targeted 15.43 lakh by Thursday evening according to the COWIN portal.

The vaccine option for this age group will only be Covaxin, according to the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27.

CM’s district tops tally

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home district Karnal topped the tally in the vaccination drive in children of 15-18 age group by administering jabs to 79% (50,580) of its target of 64,090, followed by Kaithal which achieved 63% target by inoculating jabs to 38,271 kids of 60,792, and Charkhi Dadri bagged the third spot by finishing its 58% target.

Meanwhile, the Muslim-dominated Nuh has given jabs to 16,774 children of 1.16 lakh and has achieved 14% of its target, followed by Fatehabad which achieved 37% target (20,346) of its target of 55,000. Rohtak has given jabs to 24,279 children (39%) of the eligible population of 61,726. The state government had directed the health officials to inoculate all kids by January 10 but failed to achieve the target.

Karnal civil surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma said they had carried out vaccination drives by targeting all schools and called only 250 children per school where vaccination was carried out.

“Block education officers, SDMs and health workers carried out joint efforts to achieve this target. NGOs and other groups helped in the inoculation process in urban areas. We had sought a list from schools of children who missed the vaccination process. We are hoping to give the first dose to all children in the 15-18 age bracket group in the next ten days,” the Karnal CMO added.

Nuh district immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Basant Dubey said there is a vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents and another reason is closure of schools.

“Earlier, children were not turning up for vaccination. Our asha workers, ANMs, and trained staff have been going to villages to persuade people and doing on the spot online vaccine registration. We have also taken locals in confidence. They have appealed to people to inoculate their children,” he added.

“Less number of students’ are coming for vaccination even after their teachers’ appeal but now the situation is changing. Illiteracy and hesitancy among parents is another reason. We want to achieve the maximum target in the 15-18 age group. Had the schools opened, we would have achieved more targets,” he said.

“Moreover, we are unable to fill our registration on the COWIN portal for the last three days due to poor internet connectivity in villages,” Dubey added.

