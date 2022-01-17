Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana affected due to uncontrolled Covid infections in Delhi: Vij
chandigarh news

Haryana affected due to uncontrolled Covid infections in Delhi: Vij

Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij said the increase in Covid cases in Delhi had affected the National Capital Region, because of which the infection rate had increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat
Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the Covid infection rate was “very high” in three districts of the state because of “uncontrolled corona infection in Delhi.” (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the Covid infection rate was “very high” in three districts of the state because of “uncontrolled corona infection in Delhi.”

“The increase in Covid cases in Delhi have affected the National Capital Region, because of which the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat,” Vij said, adding that about half the active cases in the state were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat.

Asserting that there was no need to panic as Haryana has adequate health facilities, he said, “Sufficient amount of equipment and medicines are available in the state to deal with a third Covid wave. Besides, the first dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all eligible persons, while the second dose has been administered to 77% eligible people, and 7 lakh teenagers (15-18 years) have also been vaccinated.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP