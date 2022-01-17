Haryana affected due to uncontrolled Covid infections in Delhi: Vij

Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the Covid infection rate was “very high” in three districts of the state because of “uncontrolled corona infection in Delhi.”

“The increase in Covid cases in Delhi have affected the National Capital Region, because of which the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat,” Vij said, adding that about half the active cases in the state were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat.

Asserting that there was no need to panic as Haryana has adequate health facilities, he said, “Sufficient amount of equipment and medicines are available in the state to deal with a third Covid wave. Besides, the first dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all eligible persons, while the second dose has been administered to 77% eligible people, and 7 lakh teenagers (15-18 years) have also been vaccinated.”