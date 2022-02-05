Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana allows govt, private offices to function with full staff strength

The Haryana government on Saturday directed that all government and private offices can now function with full staff capacity even as prior permission of the deputy commissioner (DC) concerned will be required for holding functions having gatherings of more than 100 persons
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Saturday directed that all government and private offices can now function with full staff capacity even as prior permission of the deputy commissioner (DC) concerned will be required for holding functions having gatherings of more than 100 persons.

Following rise in fresh Covid-19 cases and active cases, the state government had earlier advised government and private offices, except for emergency or essential services, to function with 50% staff attendance.

While issuing the new guidelines, which will remain in force in state till February 15, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed that all offices, government and private, will now function with full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

The government has also allowed all entertainment parks and exhibitions to open with 50% capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms.

The government has directed the DCs concerned to implement the guidelines strictly and cautioned that action as per law will be taken against any person violating these measures.

As new Covid cases had started increasing from January 1, the state government had banned movement of public from 11pm to 5am and entry of people in public places unless fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Later, the government had prohibited large congregations, public meetings, rallies, protests and dharnas in view of spike in coronavirus cases.

14 fatalities on Friday

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 14 deaths and 1,980 fresh Covid cases across state on Friday.

Two patients each succumbed to the contagion in Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal, and one each in Gurugram, Panipat, Panchkula, Ambala, Bhiwani, Chanrkhi Dadri, Fatehabad and Kurukshetra.

Gurugram recorded 682 new cases, Faridabad 253, Hisar 117, Sonepat 127, Panchkula 94, Ambala 55, Sirsa 57, Rohtak 52, Yamunanagar 62, Bhiwani 73, Kurukshetra 60, and Rewari 68.

The number of active cases in state stood at 15,573.

