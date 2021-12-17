Haryana assembly session starts today: Congress set to raise storm over recruitment scam

The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, beginning on Friday, is unlikely to be a smooth affair for the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government with the principal opposition party, the Congress, already on the offensive on the issue of alleged irregularities in recruitments.

Already the Congress has moved at least nine calling-attention notices and one adjournment motion on the issue of paper leak, setting the stage for a heated exchange on a host of issues.

If the hullabaloo the Congress has already raised over what it terms “cash-for-job-scams”, involving the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), is of any indication, the opposition is set to create pandemonium in the House.

“There are plenty of burning issues such as recruitment scandal, unemployment, law and order, and the problems farmers have been facing,” said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

“We will force the government to hold a meaningful debate on these issues, especially recruitment scams, troubling the citizens of the state,” he added.

The opposition will also seek to target the state government on the farmers’ plight and their demand for a legal backing for minimum support price.

Hooda said the shocking irregularities in recruitment and bribes being paid to get government jobs had fully exposed the state government. Alleging that the recruitment mafia had been selling jobs like goods at a grocery store, he reiterated the demand for a probe by a sitting high court judge.

By upping the ante on alleged irregularities in recruitments and bribes paid for jobs, the Congress is striking at the root of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s claims about “mission merit” in recruitment and people getting government jobs without “parchi-kharchi”.

Khattar has been countering the Opposition onslaught saying that transparency is being exercised in recruitments being done by the HSSC and HPSC, and that the state government has provided 83,000 government jobs over a period of seven years without ‘parchi-kharchi’.

Speaker holds BAC meeting

Ahead of the first sitting of the House on Friday at 2pm, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta held a business advisory committee (BAC) meeting to decide the duration of the session.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal attended the meeting, and agreed to hold the session till December 22.

According to the speaker, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has received 273 starred and 173 unstarred questions, besides 33 calling-attention notices. On Friday, the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be tabled.

The amendments in the recruitment procedure of teaching and non-teaching posts in the universities of Haryana is also set to rock the House proceedings on Friday as at least 11 MLAs, including Bharat Bhushan Batra, Geeta Bhukkal, Aftab Ahmed and Jagbir Singh Malik have moved a calling-attention notice on this issue.

Even as the winter session is being held after the Centre repealed the three farm laws, the issues revolving around farmers are likely to dominate the House proceedings.

The repeal of three farm laws has come as a political relief for the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana that had been fire-fighting the law and order as a fallout of the farmer agitation for over a year.

But the opposition MLAs, including a section of the independents and INLD’s lone MLA, Abhay Chautala, are set to generate heat on the treasury benches on issues bothering the cultivators.