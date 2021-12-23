Haryana assembly session: Vij orders transfer doc during Question Hour

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi caused quite a flutter in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday when he indirectly raised the issue of alleged corruption depriving people of the Assandh segment of better health facilities.

During the question hour, Gogi initially wanted to know when the capacity of 100-bed hospital in Assandh will be increased as reportedly announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, health minister Anil Vij said that there was no such announcement or proposal and assured the House that the CM’s announcement is a “pathar ki lakir” (final word) for everybody in the government.

Gogi reiterated that the CM had made the announcement in question and other Congress MLAs stood up in support of the Assandh MLA.

“Our hospital is itself unwell. When will this hospital recover from its illness,” Gogi said and made it clear that he was unconvinced with the straightforward reply of the health minister.

The MLA indirectly referred to institutional corruption in the health department and hinted that one doctor was a stumbling block. At this, visibly upset Vij asked the MLA to reveal the name of the doctor.

“Dr Jaipal Chahal,” said Gogi and Vij announced: “Dr Chahal stands relieved right now.”

And referring to Gogi’s “hospital is ailing” plea and how promptly Vij treated it on the floor of the House, speaker Gian Chand Gupta quipped: “Ek bimari dur ho gai, dusri bhi ho jayegi (one disease has been diagnosed and the second will also be taken care of).”

Later, in a statement, an official spokesperson said health minister Anil Vij said that Dr Jaipal Chahal, medical officer of civil hospital at Assandh, has been relieved with immediate effect and transferred to civil hospital, Panipat.

“Vij passed these orders during the ongoing winter session...on the demand made by MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi ...A letter has also been issued by the Civil Surgeon, Karnal in this regard,” the spokesperson said.