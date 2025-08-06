Haryana: Ayushman Bharat payments released after IMA threat to halt services

After Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) threatened to halt services under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) from August 7 due to outstanding payments, Haryana’s state health agency (SHA) on Tuesday said that the claims till first week of May have been released to the empanelled hospitals. The SHA said that the claims submitted by empanelled hospitals are processed by a team of 50 doctors through the NHA’s online platform.

In a statement the SHA said that it had received the budget from the state government on August 4 and that payment to empanelled hospitals has been initiated on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis.

“The SHA, Haryana has already processed and paid claims submitted by empanelled hospitals up to the first week of May 2025,” the statement says, adding that a total of ₹2,900 crore has been disbursed to hospitals since the inception of the scheme.

“During the financial year 2025-26, up to July 16, 2025, an amount of ₹240.63 crore has been received from the state and Central governments and fully utilised for settlement of eligible claims.”

The SHA said that the claims submitted by empanelled hospitals are processed by a team of 50 doctors through the NHA’s online platform. The portal ensures a transparent and impartial claim allocation process by randomly assigning cases to processors.

The SHA has also taken cognizance of the grievances raised by hospitals regarding payment delays, claim rejections and non-processing of claims.