Haryana | Bhiwani residents demand that government schools be reopened

Even as the third wave of the virus sweeps through the state, residents of three Bhiwani villages have demanded that the district administration reopen government schools.

The residents of Kaluwas, Nathuwas and Ninan villages said that the students were struggling with online education and they are ready to give their consent to send their wards to school in writing.

A resident of Nathuwas village, Kulvir Singh, said, “All residents of our village are healthy and we want the government to open government school. While most children, villagers, and teachers are vaccinated, most parents, teachers and students are ill equipped for online teaching, adding that under the new system all students were getting high marks, which was unfair to brilliant students.

“Almost everyone has received 90% marks in the board exams in the last two years and this is not good for the education system. The board exams are just one-and-a-half months away and if the schools do not reopen now, how will the students perform well in the exams,” Kulbir Singh said.

Sanjay Kumar of Kaluwas village said politicians have been flouting norms by conducting rallies and road shows, but educational institutions were closed.“ All these faulty policies are framed to keep the rural children away from education. We have submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner and urged him to re-open the schools,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Bhiwani deputy commissioner Rippudaman Singh could not be reached for a comment. Earlier, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said the state government is yet to take any decision on reopening of schools.

“The educational institutes in the state will remain closed till January 26 and online education will continue till further orders. We were planning to open schools at 33% capacity on different days, but no decision has been taken so far,” the education minister added.

Haryana health ,inister Anil Vij had earlier said children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen. Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get the Covid vaccine.