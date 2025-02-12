Haryana BJP shortlists candidates’ names for municipal elections

The Haryana BJP’s core group on Tuesday shortlisted candidates in the race to contest the upcoming mayoral elections and sent the panel to the party’s central leadership for final approval. The BJP has decided to contest the municipal corporation and municipal council elections on its party symbol. (HT File)

The core group met in Delhi at Haryana Bhawan on Tuesday evening to finalise its candidates for the municipal elections in Haryana.

The BJP has decided to contest the municipal corporation and municipal council elections on its party symbol. The general elections will be held on March 2 for municipal corporations in Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar along with four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees.

Polling for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9, while the counting of votes in all the municipal corporations, including Panipat, as well as councils and committees will be held on March 12.

By-elections will also be held for two mayoral seats in Ambala and Sonepat municipal corporations.

In a statement, the BJP said that candidates were also shortlisted for the post of municipal council chairpersons and their names forwarded to the central leadership for a final decision.

Senior party leaders, including chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP’s in-charge Satish Poonia, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and Union ministers, including Manohar Lal Khattar, MPs, and former ministers, held extensive discussions to prepare the final list of candidates for mayoral and chairman positions.

“After thorough deliberations, we have finalised the panel of candidates and submitted the names to the central leadership. The official announcement will be made soon,” Badoli said adding that the BJP approaches every election with utmost seriousness, regardless of its scale. “Our dedicated workers are fully engaged in the preparations, and we are confident that the BJP will secure a resounding victory in these elections as well,” he added.

With the final panel of candidates in place and the party machinery in full motion, BJP is gearing up for an intense electoral battle.