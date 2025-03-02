Haryana board exams paper leak case: 25 cops, including 4 DSPs suspended

Haryana government has taken stern action against cops, ordering suspension of 25 police officers, including four deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers and three station house officers (SHOs) in connection with the paper leaks of Class 12 and 10 exams of Haryana board from three examination centres on February 27 and 28 respectively. The board exams commenced from February 27. The CM further said that all deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police have been issued strict instructions to ensure that no individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and must remain at least 500 metres away. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The state government has suspended Punhana DSP Pradeep Kumar, Tauru DSP Devinder Kumar, Palwal DSP Mohinder Singh and Jhajjar DSP Dharamvir Singh. They were suspended for negligence in duty and failing to prevent use of unfair means in the board exams in their respective jurisdictions.

Interacting with media persons in Chandigarh, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged against four invigilators from the government schools and one from a private school.

He further said that all four government invigilators have been placed under suspension along with two centre supervisors.

“FIRs have been lodged against four outsiders and eight students across the state in connection with the paper leak at a few exam centres and involvement in cheating,” the CM added.

The CM further said that all deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police have been issued strict instructions to ensure that no individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and must remain at least 500 metres away.

“If any complaint is received in this regard anywhere in the state, the concerned district administration will be held accountable,” the CM added.

He said that the papers were not leaked but it was made public by the examination centre.

On February 27, the English question paper of Class 12 was allegedly leaked from a government school in Palwal, with another incident reported from a senior secondary school in Tapkan village, Nuh. HT reported about people climbing walls to help their ward in the Haryana board exams and about paper leak incidents. The next day, the class 10 mathematics question paper leaked from LDM Public School in Nuh.