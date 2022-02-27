Haryana board exams to begin in March-end

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is planning to hold the exams of classes 10 and 12 in the last week of March, said board chairperson Jagbir Singh. There are nearly 3.5 lakh students enrolled in Class 10 and over 2.25 lakh in Class 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said they have made adequate arrangements to conduct the board exams. “We have reduced the syllabus by 30%. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of indulging in unfair means,” he added.

The board had not announced the toppers of classes 10 and 12 last year and students’ assessment was done on the basis of internal and practical marks.

Hisar MP plans to set up open-air gyms in his constituency

Rohtak Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Saturday announced to set up open-air gyms in all villages of his constituency from MPLAD funds in the next three years.

After inaugurating the first such gym at Rawalwas village in Hisar, Brijendra said he was planning to build similar facilities in 50 to 60 villages as a pilot project by the end of this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have decided to use my MP funds in opening such gyms in rural areas so that people, children and youths can avail benefits,” he added.

Farmers protest against ban on old vehicles

KARNAL Hundreds of farmers from Karnal on Saturday held a protest against the proposed ban on diesel vehicles over 10 years old, including tractors, in NCR from April 1. Protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), the protesters raised slogans against chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana government. They handed over to Karnal SDM Garouv Kumar a memorandum addressed to Khattar, demanding to exclude agricultural vehicles from this rule. They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand was not met.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}