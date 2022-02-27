Haryana board exams to begin in March-end
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is planning to hold the exams of classes 10 and 12 in the last week of March, said board chairperson Jagbir Singh. There are nearly 3.5 lakh students enrolled in Class 10 and over 2.25 lakh in Class 12.
Singh said they have made adequate arrangements to conduct the board exams. “We have reduced the syllabus by 30%. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of indulging in unfair means,” he added.
The board had not announced the toppers of classes 10 and 12 last year and students’ assessment was done on the basis of internal and practical marks.
Hisar MP plans to set up open-air gyms in his constituency
After inaugurating the first such gym at Rawalwas village in Hisar, Brijendra said he was planning to build similar facilities in 50 to 60 villages as a pilot project by the end of this year.
“I have decided to use my MP funds in opening such gyms in rural areas so that people, children and youths can avail benefits,” he added.
Farmers protest against ban on old vehicles
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.