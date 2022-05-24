Haryana: Bodies of missing woman, her two kids recovered from Rewari pond

Bodies of a woman and her two children, who had gone missing two days ago, were recovered from a pond at Rewari’s Kosli village on Monday, police said.

The bodies were found floating on the water after which villagers informed the police.

As per the information, the 35-year-old woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was married to a Kosli resident. She, along with her two kids -- son aged nine and daughter 10 -- had gone missing two days ago and her families were searching for them.

Kosli police station in-charge Sumair Singh said prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and they have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

“The bodies have been handed over to the victims’ family after conducting an autopsy,” the cop added.