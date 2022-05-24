Haryana: Bodies of missing woman, her two kids recovered from Rewari pond
Bodies of a woman and her two children, who had gone missing two days ago, were recovered from a pond at Rewari’s Kosli village on Monday, police said.
The bodies were found floating on the water after which villagers informed the police.
As per the information, the 35-year-old woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was married to a Kosli resident. She, along with her two kids -- son aged nine and daughter 10 -- had gone missing two days ago and her families were searching for them.
Kosli police station in-charge Sumair Singh said prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and they have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
“The bodies have been handed over to the victims’ family after conducting an autopsy,” the cop added.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end
Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors. For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.
May 31 rebate deadline nearing, but 66% owners yet to pay property tax in Chandigarh
With hardly a week to go before the municipal corporation starts imposing penalties for non-payment of property tax from June 1, only 34% of the property owners in Chandigarh have come forward to pay the tax. There are around 1.36-lakh property tax assessees in Chandigarh. But only around 48,000 have paid the tax, totalling around ₹24.40 crore, since financial year 2022-2023 started.
