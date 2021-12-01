Haryana bureaucratic reshuffle: 16 IAS officers shifted

Haryana government on Tuesday shuffled 16 IAS officers, including the administrative secretaries of town and country planning and power departments and managing director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

As per the orders, additional chief secretary, power, PK Das was posted as additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management in place of Sanjeev Kaushal.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) irrigation, Devender Singh was given the additional charge of ACS, town and country planning and urban estates, replacing Apoorva Kumar Singh. Singh was posted as principal secretary, public health engineering department and sports. ACS, forests and wildlife, environment and climate change, SN Roy was given the additional charge of ACS power, new and renewable energy.

ACS, finance TVSN Prasad was given the additional charge of ACS co-operation. ACS, animal husbandry and dairying, Ankur Gupta was posted as ACS food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department. ACS, excise and taxation Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of PW (B&R) and architecture. Principal secretary women and child development was given the additional charge of medical education and research.

Labour commissioner Pankaj Agarwal was posted as commissioner and secretary, animal husbandry and dairying and administrative reforms.

Director general, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), CEO, authority for Citizen Resources Information Depository, Vikas Gupta was given the additional charge of managing director, HSIIDC. Amneet P Kumar replaced him as DG, MSME.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, director general, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs was given additional charge of CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

Managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) TL Satyaprakash was given additional charge of labour department.

Sangeeta Tetarwal was posted as administrator, (HQ), HSVP, Panchkula.

Mohd. Imran Raza, additional deputy commissioner, Panchkula, was posted as administrator, HSVP, Rohtak and additional director, Urban Estate, Rohtak.

Jitender Kumar-I, managing director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills was posted as administrator, HSVP, Faridabad and additional director, Urban Estate, Faridabad.

Monica Gupta, administrator, HSVP, Faridabad, and additional director, Urban Estate, Faridabad, was posted as CEO, Faridabad City Transport Service Ltd.