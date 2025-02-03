Menu Explore
Haryana: Bus runs over tollbooth worker on Sohna-Gurugram highway

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Feb 03, 2025 06:38 AM IST

After the incident, the driver drove away at high speed and fled from the spot. CCTV installed at the toll plaza captured the incident

A Haryana roadways bus ran over a tollbooth worker at Ghamroj toll plaza on Sohna-Gurugram highway, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Sunday.The worker who received injuries in his leg on Saturday evening was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, they said.

An FIR was registered against the bus driver at Bhondsi police station. (Getty image)
An FIR was registered against the bus driver at Bhondsi police station. (Getty image)

After the incident, the driver drove away at high speed and fled from the spot. CCTV installed at the toll plaza captured the incident. An FIR was registered against the bus driver at Bhondsi police station, they added.

According to the police, CCTV footage showed that as a car left the toll plaza, the bus which was just behind sped up and drove away at high speed allegedly to avoid paying the toll fees.The Haryana roadways bus hit the toll worker standing in lane 3 and fled from the spot, police said.

The injured toll worker was identified as Dilip Singh, 34, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.A senior police officer said Gurugram Police have launched an investigation against the bus driver.

