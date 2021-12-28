Haryana cabinet expansion today

The council of ministers in Haryana will be expanded on Tuesday with an MLA each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to be inducted as ministers.

The swearing-in has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Haryana Raj Bhawan, a tweet from the Haryana chief minister’s office said.

Sources said two BJP MLAs Kamal Gupta and Gian Chand Gupta were in the reckoning for a ministerial berth while JJP MLA Devender Babli is also likely to be accommodated. The expansion will also necessitate shuffling of portfolios.

The council of ministers already has 12 members including the chief minister. While there can be a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM in the Haryana council of ministers, as per Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution, successive governments have been flouting the constitutional cap by rounding off the 13.5% figure and inducting 14 ministers, including the CM.

The Constitution states that the total number of ministers, including the CM in the council of ministers in a state, shall not exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, thus meaning that Haryana cannot have more than 13 ministers including the CM.

Ten MLAs were inducted in the cabinet on November 14, 2019 after the CM and his deputy were sworn-in on October 27, 2019 thus, forming a BJP-JJP coalition government.

In the present scheme of things, the BJP has nine ministers including CM Manohar Lal Khattar and its post poll alliance partner, the JJP has two ministers including deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Rania MLA Ranjit Singh is the lone independent MLA inducted as a minister.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who holds at least seven top-of-the-line portfolios, will have to let go a few after Tuesday’s expansion. Portfolios of some BJP ministers could also be shuffled.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP could win only 40 of the 90 seats, thus falling six short of a simple majority. Subsequently, it formed the government with the support of 10 JJP MLAs and independents.

