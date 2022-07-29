Haryana cabinet shelves controversial amendment to convert SEZs into Cyber City

The Haryana cabinet on Friday shelved the controversial proposal to amend the policy pertaining to granting licences for the development of Cyber City and Cyber Parks, thus enabling the conversion of special economic zones (SEZs) to Cyber City.

Hindustan Times had on July 28 reported as to how the town and country planning department was pushing the controversial proposal at a time when the Central government is planning to enact legislation by bringing Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs Bill in the Parliament to reform and refashion the fading SEZs in the country.

HT had also cited the 2022-23 budget address of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which she said that the SEZ Act will be replaced with a new legislation that will enable the states to become partners in the development of enterprise and service hubs. In light of this, the timing of the state’s cabinet memorandum had evoked questions.

There are 22 notified SEZs in Haryana, many of them in Gurugram, and only seven are operational.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij during Friday’s cabinet meeting spoke on the Central government’s move to enact a legislation and cited Sitharaman’s budget address to question the rationale behind town and country planning department’s proposal to amend the policy to allow the conversion of SEZs to Cyber City. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds the charge of industries and commerce portfolio, is also learnt to have supported the home minister’s contention. The controversial memorandum was subsequently shelved for the time being. It was decided by the cabinet that the proposal will be placed in public domain for feedback, the opinion of the Central government will be taken on the subject and the town and country planning department will hold consultations with the industries and commerce department since SEZs are a subject of industries department and any decision pertaining to these cannot be taken without consultation with them.

The cabinet memorandum prepared by the town and country planning department for policy amendment, coupled with two more agendas, was first deferred in the July 21 cabinet meeting after home minister Vij objected to the “table agendas”, which means they were brought straight to the meeting without ministers having a look at them. Realty sector experts say that if an SEZ gets de-notified, the land chunk will inevitably become agricultural in nature. Converting it into a cyber city or park by amending a policy will not help as there are two statutes- The Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act – which would need some amendments. Also, no prior consultation was held with the industries department regarding the proposal.

Officials said the policy amendment would be counterproductive to the state’s plans to develop the Global City Project in Gurugram in which high-density mixed land-use development of residential, commercial, IT and IT enabled services, institutional will be allowed and the Global City project of HSIIDC will have to compete with the de-notified SEZs who will seek conversion to Cyber City and Parks.

Proposal for grant of industrial licence in agri zone also deferred

Another memorandum of town and country planning department pertaining to amendment in policy for grant of licences for development of industrial colony in agricultural zone was also deferred by the cabinet. However, the cabinet approved the proposal to amend the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna-Affordable Plotted Housing Policy-2016 and thus removed the provision of freezing 50% saleable area in 2016 policy. As per the amendment, the developer will get an additional option for the construction of a need-based community site at its own cost for the use of the residents of the colony at large and the provision of a community facility at an early day. Furthermore, the coloniser will not be allowed to earn any profit such as membership charges/fees from such community building. The cabinet also approved the Haryana Land Pooling Policy-2022 for making landbank available for major urbanisation and industrialisation purposes. As the land owners shall be partners in the development process, the policy aims at offering maximum benefit to them by linking the allotment of land with the cost of raw land. The policy prescribed timelines to be followed at various stages so that the interests of land owners are protected and the objective of land development in a time-bound manner is achieved.

The objective of the Haryana Land Pooling Policy-2022 is to achieve the purpose of planned development including the development of infrastructure and for the purpose obtain land through voluntary participation of land owners, interested to become partners in the said development. An official spokesperson said the policy is aimed at evolving a fair and transparent mechanism for pooling of land for the development of a sector or part thereof within the conforming zone of the development plan published by the state government under the provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

