Haryana cabinet: Women to get monthly stipend in two tranches under Lado Lakshmi Yojana

Women beneficiaries of Lado Lakshmi Yojana in Haryana will now get the monthly financial benefit of ₹2,100 in a staggered manner. The move is clearly designed to defer the heavy financial liability to the tune of ₹163.80 crore per month arising due to payments made to about 7.80 lakh beneficiaries currently. Married and unmarried women who are 23 and above as on September 25, 2025 and whose family’s annual income is less than ₹1 lakh were made eligible in the first phase of the implementation of the scheme. Women beneficiaries of Lado Lakshmi Yojana in Haryana will now get the monthly financial benefit of ₹2,100 in a staggered manner. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Council of Ministers on Thursday decided that the remuneration of ₹2,100 (from second month onwards) will now be released in two tranches with ₹1,100 being credited directly to the beneficiary’s savings bank account and ₹1,000 being deposited in a government-operated recurring deposit or fixed deposit account. An official spokesperson said the accumulated amount with interest will be paid to the beneficiary on maturity. The term of the recurring deposit or fixed deposit will not exceed five years. The state government which registered a revenue deficit of about ₹17,847 crore in 2024-25 revised estimates had pegged an increased revenue deficit of ₹20,599 crore for the 2025-26 budget estimates.

New layer of a lakh beneficiaries in the offing

However, despite the financial stress, the Council of Ministers on Thursday approved integration of a new layer of beneficiaries expected to be about a lakh initially. As per a new eligibility criteria designed to include women having annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh (as per family information database repository), the Council of Ministers decided that mothers whose children studying in government schools have demonstrated academic excellence by securing more than 80% marks in Class 10 or 12 board examinations, or have achieved grade-level competency under the NIPUN Bharat Mission in Classes 1 to 4 will be eligible for ₹2,100 stipend.

“Similarly, mothers who have successfully rehabilitated their children from severe acute malnutrition or moderate acute malnutrition (as verified by the Women and Child Development department) will also be eligible for the stipend. The age and domicile criteria will remain unchanged,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said that aligning objectives of Viksit Bharat to socio economic development and family size, mothers who have more than three children will not be eligible under the ₹1.80 lakh income category.

The state government has also decided that the validation of beneficiaries will be made through local self-governance institutions. After initial verification by citizens resource information department (CRID), the list of beneficiaries will be shared with gram sabhas in rural areas and area sabhas or ward committees in urban areas for community-level validation. In cases where any beneficiary is found ineligible or non-genuine during validation, the financial assistance will be discontinued, the spokesperson said.

The government had in 2025 decided an exclusion criteria under which women beneficiaries availing nine social security schemes —Old Age Samman Allowance, Financial Assistance to Widows and Destitute Women, Haryana Divyang Pension, Ladli Social Security Allowance, Financial Assistance to Kashmiri Migrants Families, Allowance to Dwarfs, Financial Assistance to Women and Girls Acid Attack Victims, Financial Assistance to Widower and Unmarried Persons Scheme 2023, and Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme for the Padma Awardees were barred from availing the stipend.

Women applying for the financial assistance have to furnish exhaustive personal and family information including details of income, bank accounts, electricity connection, ownership of vehicles and residence certificate among others. Each beneficiary also has to undergo liveness detection every month by completing face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi App to ensure uninterrupted disbursal of financial assistance. The citizen resources information department (CRID) shall send a text message to eligible beneficiaries every month to remind them about the liveness certificate (blink to click feature).

The BJP government in Haryana had in August 2025 decided to implement its 2024 poll promise of providing monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100 to women in the state under the scheme. In the first phase about 20 lakh women are expected to get the benefit of the scheme costing the state exchequer about ₹5,000 crore annually. So far, officials said, about 10 lakh women have got themselves registered for the stipend.

ASI’s wife to get govt job

The council of ministers approved a proposal to provide government employment on compassionate grounds to Santosh Kumari, wife of deceased assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar Lather as a special and as one-time measure.

The deceased ASI who was a part of the team investigating an extortion case registered against a cop deployed with deceased Haryana IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar had committed suicide in October 2025. In his suicide note and a video, Lathar said that he was sacrificing his life to bring public awakening on two vital issues affecting the society- corruption and casteism.

Lathar had alleged in his suicide note that the deceased IPS officer was corrupt and tortured police department employee during his tenure as IG, Rohtak Range.

An FIR registered on October 15 at Rohtak on the basis of a complaint by Lathar’s wife, Santosh Kumari quoted her as saying that her husband ended his life due to political and administrative pressure mounted by the IAS wife of the deceased IPS officer, Amneet P Kumar, and her brother Amit Rattan.

An official spokesperson said Santosh Kumari will be appointed as PGT Mathematics (Group-B) in the Campus School, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

347 drivers of Haryana transport department to get OPS benefits

It was also decided to extend the benefits of qualifying service and the old pension scheme to 347 drivers of Haryana transport department who were appointed on a contractual basis in 2002.

An official spokesperson said the decision aims to remove long-standing pay anomalies and ensure parity among similarly placed employees. These drivers were initially appointed on contract in 2002 and were subsequently regularised in 2006 under the Haryana Transport Department (Group-C) Haryana Roadways Service Rules, 1995, as amended from time to time. However, since the mutual settlement in January 2014 between the government and employees’ unions applied only to those appointed on or after January 1, 2003, the drivers appointed in 2002 were excluded from its benefits, resulting in a situation where junior drivers were drawing higher pay and pensionary benefits than their seniors, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said now the drivers recruited in 2002 will be treated as regular from their initial date of appointment. It also ensures the grant of benefits such as ACP by counting service from the initial appointment date, coverage under the Old Pension Scheme and Family Pension Scheme, 1964, opening of General Provident Fund accounts.

Lease approved for gaushala

The Cabinet approved lease of about four acre land of gram panchayat, Rattewali, in Barwala block of Panchkula to Kamdhenu Gau Sewa Samiti, Saketri, Panchkula for establishment of Gaushala of 570 animals for a period of 20 years.

Urban development law amended

An amendment in Section 7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 was approved with an objective of preventing misuse of exchange deeds for unauthorised land transactions in notified urban areas by inserting ‘exchange deeds’ under this section.

An official spokesperson said the amendment will come into force following promulgation of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Haryana Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The amendment seeks to ensure that exchange deeds, which are increasingly being used as indirect sale instruments, are brought under the regulatory framework of the Act.