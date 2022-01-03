Haryana can handle a 3rd Covid wave: CM Khattar

With the spectre of the third wave of the coronavirus looming large, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state has sufficient resources to deal with another wave of the virus.

The chief minister also directed deputy commissioners to fine those found violating Covid-related guidelines, and only allow fully vaccinated people in public places.Individuals found flouting Covid norms will have to pay ₹500, while institutions will have to pay ₹5,000 as penalty.

Reviewing Covid preparedness, Khattar asked the officers to strictly observe movement between 11pm to 5am. “Bus stands, mini secretariats, malls, gyms, and other public places should be kept under surveillance, and that entry of people without vaccination certificates should be restricted.”

In wake of the spike in cases, the Haryana government had on January 1 ordered the closure of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat districts till January 12. Schools, colleges, polytechnics, industrial training institutes, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (government as well as private), anganwadi centres and crèches under the woman and child development department have also been closed until further orders.

Impressing upon the importance of taking precautions, the CM said, “A vigil should be kept on travellers coming from abroad till it is established that they are asymptomatic. Omicron is rapidly spreading and the delta variant is also active.”

Haryana logs 577 fresh cases (BOX)

Haryana recorded 577 fresh Covid cases on Sunday. However no new Omicron case was detected. So far, Haryana has recorded 62 Omicron cases, of which 23 are active.

Gurugram recorded 358 cases; Faridabad, 83; Panchkula, 32; Ambala, 27; Panipat, 12, Karnal and Kurukshetra 10 each and Hisar three. The new cases have taken the number of active cases in the state to 2,400.