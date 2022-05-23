Haryana CIA gets three-day custody of ‘Khalistani’ terrorist

Parminder Singh, a suspected Khalistani terrorist, has been taken on remand by the crime investigation agency (CIA) for interrogation in the recovery of two SUVs with fake registration certificates.

Parminder is among four ‘Khalistani’ terrorists arrested by Haryana Police in Karnal on May 5 with explosives and arms. The police had earlier completed interrogation of all four accused and they were sent to judicial custody.

Investigators claimed that Parminder had allegedly bought two SUVs bearing fake registration numbers from Nitin of Ambala and Sandeep of Kharar in Punjab, who have already been arrested.

Mohan Lal, in-charge CIA-II, said they have already recovered an SUV that was being used in Punjab with a fake registration number. The second vehicle was impounded by the Punjab Police earlier, he added.

As per the police, it was revealed during the investigation that Nitin and Sandeep used to buy vehicles bearing fake registration and chassis numbers from Pawan of Uttar Pradesh and sell them further. However, Pawan is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

The police said they were allegedly using these fake RCs and number plates on other vehicles in Punjab, while the original vehicles were in Haryana.