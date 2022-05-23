Haryana CIA gets three-day custody of ‘Khalistani’ terrorist
Parminder Singh, a suspected Khalistani terrorist, has been taken on remand by the crime investigation agency (CIA) for interrogation in the recovery of two SUVs with fake registration certificates.
Parminder is among four ‘Khalistani’ terrorists arrested by Haryana Police in Karnal on May 5 with explosives and arms. The police had earlier completed interrogation of all four accused and they were sent to judicial custody.
Investigators claimed that Parminder had allegedly bought two SUVs bearing fake registration numbers from Nitin of Ambala and Sandeep of Kharar in Punjab, who have already been arrested.
Mohan Lal, in-charge CIA-II, said they have already recovered an SUV that was being used in Punjab with a fake registration number. The second vehicle was impounded by the Punjab Police earlier, he added.
As per the police, it was revealed during the investigation that Nitin and Sandeep used to buy vehicles bearing fake registration and chassis numbers from Pawan of Uttar Pradesh and sell them further. However, Pawan is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.
The police said they were allegedly using these fake RCs and number plates on other vehicles in Punjab, while the original vehicles were in Haryana.
Haryana: Ex-cooperative devp federation chairperson, son booked for fraud
Yamunanagar police have booked former Haryana State Cooperative Development Federation (HARCOFED) chairperson Rameshwar Chauhan and Chauhan's son Varun Chauhan for allegedly duping former civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya of about ₹50 lakh. Chauhan has, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and accused Dr Dahiya and his son Paritosh Dahiya of not adhering to the conditions in a petrol pump partnership deal.
Scope of corruption in Haryana has become negligible: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday said various digital-driven initiatives started in the past over seven years have made the scope of corruption in the state negligible. Khattar said the BJP worked in the direction of its election manifesto to give transparent, clean administration and corruption-free governance. The chief minister said Haryana has set an example for other states in agriculture and industry as well as in sports and education.
Haryana: BJP’s Rohtak MP trains gun at Khattar; former minister Grover
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Sunday hit out at Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former co-operative minister Manish Grover. Apologising for his remarks on the Congress and its leader Deepender Hooda last year, the Rohtak MP said he had made the “biggest mistake of his life” by giving a statement in favour of Grover.
2 farmers get trapped in tubewell pit in Hisar; army, NDRF join rescue op
Two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed when they went down to carry out some maintenance work at Hisar's Saharwa village on Sunday morning, police said. The farmers have been identified as Jaipal Hooda and Jagdish, who had gone down to fix the tubewell motor. At least three more persons were also present on the mouth of the well.
Two men shot dead in Hisar, gang rivalry suspected
Two men were shot dead near Hisar's Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said. The victims, Amit Kumar and Sandeep, both aged 25 and residents of Rohtak's Nindana village, were travelling in a car when they were intercepted. Couple on bike mowed down in Yamunanagar A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Kulpur village on Shahabad-Jagadhri road in Yamunanagar on Sunday. A case was registered at Chappar police station.
