Haryana civic polls 2025: Voting today across 33 municipal bodies

The municipal elections in Haryana will be held today, March 2, from 8am to 6pm, with results scheduled for declaration on March 12. The elections will determine mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations, as well as municipal councils and committees across the state. Polling officials preparing for March 2 civic body elections in Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Municipal corporations going to polls

Polling will take place for the mayoral positions and ward councillors in seven key municipal corporations—Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar. Additionally, polls will be conducted in Ambala and Sonepat for the mayoral posts, following the election of former mayors Shakti Rani Sharma (Ambala) and Nikhil Madan (Sonepat) to the state assembly.

A total of 39 candidates are contesting for mayoral posts across eight municipal corporations. Notably, voting for Panipat municipal corporation is scheduled separately for March 9.

Elections in municipal councils and committees

Apart from the municipal corporations, elections will also be conducted for the post of presidents and ward members in several municipal councils in Ambala Sadar (Ambala Cantt), Pataudi Jatoli Mandi (Gurugram), Thanesar (Kurukshetra), and Sirsa.

Elections will be held for president in municipal councils of Sohna (Gurugram), Assandh (Karnal) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

21 municipal committees will also elect their presidents and ward members.

Special case: Ismailabad municipal committee election

The elections in Ismailabad are significant, as they come nearly three years after Nisha Kano Vangha, a Kenyan citizen with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) status, was disqualified from the municipal committee president post. She was elected in 2022 but later disqualified on April 12, 2024, by the state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh.

Key figures and electoral preparations

In Karnal, 3,01,915 voters will cast their votes across 265 polling booths to choose between four candidates for the mayoral post. Karnal’s deputy commissioner and district election officer Uttam Singh, along with SP Ganga Ram Punia, inspected polling arrangements, ensuring a free and fair election process.

Political stakes: Hooda’s prestige at risk in Rohtak and Sonepat

The elections in Rohtak and Sonepat carry significant political weight, particularly for former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In Sonepat, polls were necessitated after sitting Congress mayor Nikhil Madan switched to the BJP before the 2024 Assembly polls and won from the Sonepat constituency. The contest here is between BJP’s Rajiv Jain (former media advisor to ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar) and Congress’s Kamal Diwan.

In Rohtak, BJP is making efforts to retain its mayoral seat. The party has fielded Ram Avtar Singh Valmiki, supported by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his cabinet colleagues. The Congress candidate, Suraj Mal Kiloi, has centered his campaign around Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. The election here is a litmus test for the Hooda family’s political influence, as Congress won all four assembly seats in the district last year.

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra criticised BJP’s governance, citing issues like waterlogging, poor drainage, traffic congestion, and stray animal menace as major civic concerns.

Key contests in other cities

In Hisar, a direct contest is expected between Congress’s Krishan Singla and BJP’s Praveen Popli. BJP has aggressively campaigned for its candidate, with cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa and chief minister Saini leading the efforts. Congress, however, is dealing with internal factionalism, as senior leader Ram Niwas Rara, who contested last year’s polls on a Congress ticket, has now joined the BJP after being denied the mayoral nomination.

Security measures: 49 vulnerable voting centres in Rohtak

The Haryana State Election Commission has identified 49 voting centres in Rohtak as vulnerable, necessitating heightened security arrangements.

With high political stakes and key contests across multiple districts, the municipal elections in Haryana will be closely watched, especially in Rohtak and Sonepat, where results could influence the state’s political landscape.