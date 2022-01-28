Haryana Class-1 officers to take role of village protectors, says Khattar

The Haryana government has started a gram sanrakshak programme in which Class-1 level officers will be adopting one village each.

Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, who held an interactive programme with gram sanrakshaks on Wednesday, said as village protectors, these officers will get the problems of people resolved at village and ward level.

They will also deliver the information related to the development of villages to the district administration and the government. This will ensure that benefits of government schemes and programmes reach everyone, the CM said.

The CM added that all Class-1 level officers have to select one village each and become its guardian. “Working beyond the call of duty is what really defines an officer, thus, along with professional duties, each should also always be ready for making pivotal contributions for serving the society,” he said.

The purpose of dialogue with gram sanrakshaks is that everyone should work for betterment while becoming accountable to the society. For this, they should register themselves on www.intrahry.gov.in portal and select their villages as soon as possible. This work is to be done at times other than the time of duty.

Khattar said the state government is working with the spirit of antyodaya. In the last seven years, the government has started many schemes and programmes in public interest including education, employment, skill development, promotion of cottage industries, ‘one district, one product’, pension schemes, ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’, SVAMITVA Yojana, ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’, ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’, ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’, etc; the benefits of which are being ensured to every needy person.

Even today, there are people who are unable to take advantage of the schemes in their interest. Officers acting as gram sanrakshak can contact villagers, local leaders, officers and employees working at village level to smoothen things, Khattar said. The CM said at district level, the nodal officer of gram sanrakshak programme will be the additional deputy commissioner.

Apart from this, an administrative secretary level officer will also be made nodal officer in all 22 districts. These officers will review all activities from time to time and resolve any problems that may arise. The suggestions sent by the gram sanrakshak will be sent to the departments concerned for necessary action.