Khattar announces common market for self-help groups

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government is working on a plan to create a common market for self-help groups. He said this will help the groups in selling their products more easily and earn a good income.

The chief minister stated this after seeing an exhibition put up by women self-help groups at Raahgiri programme in Panchkula on Sunday.

He visited the stall of reusable bags and gave the message of “no plastic use” to the people. Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta and mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were among those present.

The CM said that there are more than 55,000 self-help groups in the state, and they are doing a great job of promoting self-reliance. He said that the government will provide portable cabins in every district where self-help groups can sell their products. Portable cabins are small, temporary structures that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as selling goods or providing services.

He said that the common market will be a one-stop shop for buyers and sellers of products made by self-help groups.

In the presence of Khattar, hundreds of people took a pledge against drugs and to live a patriotic life at the Raahgiri programme in Panchkula on Sunday.

Accompanied by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, the chief minister started the Raahgiri programme with a cycling event. He said the Raahgiri programmes will now be conducted on the regular basis. The chief minister announced that Haryana will launch a month-long cyclothon event from September 1 to 25 to combat drug abuse and promote a healthier lifestyle, which is set to begin from Karnal on September 1. This programme will cover the entire state before culminating at Yamunanagar. The CM said cyclothon is part of the government’s efforts to create a drug-free Haryana.

The Raahgiri event featured 37 stalls focused on patriotism and health benefits, including exhibitions by numerous women self-help groups. Promoting the Fit India - Fit Haryana - Fit Panchkula message, the event included different sports and activities organised by Patanjali Yog Samiti. The chief minister also joined in yoga sessions and played games with children, inspiring them for a better future.