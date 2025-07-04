Haryana CM flying squad busts gambling racket in Karnal; 55 arrested

In an overnight raid in Durga Colony of Karnal’s Gharounda on Thursday, a team of the CM flying squad, CID and local police arrested 55 men for allegedly playing gambling inside a house. In an overnight raid in Durga Colony of Karnal’s Gharounda on Thursday, a team of the CM flying squad, CID and local police arrested 55 men for allegedly playing gambling inside a house. (HT Photo)

The team also seized ₹11.90 lakh in cash, more than 50 mobile phones, vehicles, playing cards, coins and dice from the spot.

Officials believe that this could be the biggest raid and recovery from gamblers by any agency in the state this year.

DSP Sushil Kumar from the CM flying squad said that based on a credible input that some Rinku runs gambling in this rented house by taking ₹50,000 daily, a raid was conducted with the help of local police.

“As per our inputs, he comes daily to this place. He came on Wednesday -Thursday as well, but escaped as soon as he got information about the raid. We have arrested 53 men, who belong to well off families, and are residents of Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat and Delhi,” he added.

All men were presented before a court and four were taken into police remand for further investigation.