Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world.

“Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

Khattar said efforts are being made by the state government to make the youth capable. He said these programmes will inspire the youth and participation in sports will increase their physical development, collective strength and enthusiasm.

Accompanied by MP Naib Singh Saini, Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh and Haryana minister for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda, Khattar said sports competitions will run from May 15 to 18.

School and college students and officials of the district administrations were among hundreds of people who participated in the marathon along with the CM.

“Even though we are older by age, we are young by heart,” Khattar quipped when asked to respond over his participation in the marathon.

He also launched the poster of Khelo India Youth Games-2021 and audio track of the promotional song and said this song will work on boosting enthusiasm among young sportspersons coming from different states in country.

Sandeep Singh said the video version of the song will also be released soon. This year, Khelo India Youth Games-2021 will be organised in Haryana from June 4 to 13.

These games will include five Indian sports of 25 Under-18 category and these games will be held in Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi. Around 8,500 players from across country will participate in these games.