Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world.
“Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
Khattar said efforts are being made by the state government to make the youth capable. He said these programmes will inspire the youth and participation in sports will increase their physical development, collective strength and enthusiasm.
Accompanied by MP Naib Singh Saini, Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh and Haryana minister for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda, Khattar said sports competitions will run from May 15 to 18.
School and college students and officials of the district administrations were among hundreds of people who participated in the marathon along with the CM.
“Even though we are older by age, we are young by heart,” Khattar quipped when asked to respond over his participation in the marathon.
He also launched the poster of Khelo India Youth Games-2021 and audio track of the promotional song and said this song will work on boosting enthusiasm among young sportspersons coming from different states in country.
Sandeep Singh said the video version of the song will also be released soon. This year, Khelo India Youth Games-2021 will be organised in Haryana from June 4 to 13.
These games will include five Indian sports of 25 Under-18 category and these games will be held in Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi. Around 8,500 players from across country will participate in these games.
-
Chandigarh’s Parushi inching closer towards her dream of playing for India
Watching the India vs Australia semi-finals of the 2017 Women's World Cup in England where Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 115-ball 171, changed the life of 12-year-old Parushi Prabhakar. A few months later, UT Cricket Association got affiliation from the Board of Cricket Control in India and like many aspiring cricketers, left-handed batter and sharp Chinaman bowler Parushi also got a platform to showcase her talent.
-
Haryana to have its own forest research institute: Khattar
Addressing the Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri's new grain market on Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced setting up of the state's first forest research institute at the cost of ₹50 crore to promote plywood industries, mostly based in Yamunanagar. Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries supplying products worldwide. Currently, most of the forest-related research in the region is undertaken by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.
-
UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Limited will soon launch a state-wide drive to install smart prepaid meters in residence of consumers as well as on distribution transformers to contain high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses. “As many as 73,27,988 smart prepaid meters will be installed in Varanasi discom, 75,28,737 in Lucknow discom, 53,54,069 in Agra discom, 61,43,361 in Meerut discom and 62,500 meters in Kesco,” he said.
-
Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody
The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days. With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet's brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.
-
Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore
TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
