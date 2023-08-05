Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hikes commission of ration depot holders

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday announced to hike the commission of ration depot holders from ₹1.50 to ₹2 per kilogram and said that the state government has made the public distribution system (PDS) transparent. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said now, no ineligible person can get ration by adopting any fraudulent means. (HT Photo)

Interacting with the ration depot holders through audio conferencing here, the chief minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, about 32 lakh families in the state are getting the benefits of the PDS scheme.

There are 9,434 ration depots distributing ration to beneficiaries.

“To simplify the PDS, the state government has made effective changes in the system. Now, all the work is being done online in a transparent manner due to which the beneficiaries as well as the depot holders do not face any problem during distribution of the ration,” said Khattar.

According to an official spokesperson, during the interaction, the depot holders applauded the CM’s efforts to simplify the PDS. The depot holders said that earlier, people used to visit them again and again, asking for the dates of arrival of ration. The Haryana government has linked the information regarding the ration with the consumers’ mobile numbers, which has brought great relief to the consumers as well as to the depot holders.

The government has reduced hassles by making the entire process online, said the depot holders.

The CM said that many families also faced the problem where someone else availed of the ration facility on their behalf. To solve this problem, the government has started the EPDS portal, he said.

Under this, automatic POS machines have been installed at 9,434 fair-price shops where ration is being made available to consumers through machines. Due to this, 100% distribution of essential commodities is being done after authentication on a biometric basis.

“Now, no ineligible person can get ration by adopting any fraudulent means,” said Khattar.

The CM said the government has reserved 33% of the ration depots for women.

“It would not be wrong to call the depot holders the charioteers of the Antyodaya Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because of depot holders, the work to distribute ration to satisfy the hunger of the poorest person is being done in a smooth and hassle-free manner. Not only this, your role becomes even more important during natural calamities. The commendable services rendered by you during the Covid-19 pandemic is an example of this,” said Khattar.